Deepu Anthikad makes a comeback with Biju Menon starrer

Noted ad filmmaker Deepu Anthikad has announced his latest feature film starring Biju Menon and Guru Somasundaram in the lead roles. The filming of the movie began in Kochi on 16 April. Divya Pillai and Shanti Priya play the female leads. Deepu made his entry into Malayalam cinema with Jayaram starrer Lucky Star which discussed a relevant social issue. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is thrilled to return to the movies after a long break.

The latest movie, which is yet to be named, is reportedly a family drama with elements of a thriller. The story apparently takes place in the high ranges of Kerala. Deepu says that he will be trying a unique treatment in this movie. He conceives it as a pan-Indian movie that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Besides Biju Menon and Guru Somasundaram, the movie boasts of an ensemble cast of Alencier, Prashant Alexander, Divya Pillai, Shanti Priya and Sheelu Abraham. Lots of newcomers too are part of the interesting cast.

This big-budget movie is jointly bankrolled by UFI Motion Pictures, based in the United States of America, Movie Kshetra and Celebrands. Kishore Variath, Sudheesh Pillai and Shibu Anthikad are the producers. Meanwhile, Sabu Anthikad is the executive producer. Images Ad films are the line producer. The camera is cranked by Lokanathan. The art is by Appunni and Sameer Muhammad is the editor.