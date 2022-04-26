'Beast' director thanks Vijay for memorable evening with team, pens heartfelt note

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 26, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Actor Vijay with 'Beast' director Nelson Dilipkumar and the film crew at the dinner party. Photo: IANS

Director Nelson Dilipkumar has penned a heartfelt letter, thanking actor Vijay for hosting a dinner party for the entire team of 'Beast'.Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nelson said, "Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team.

"I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored and I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir.

"Thank you Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity and bringing this film together.All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with,” he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking barriers and showering us with love and support. As always, you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!"

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout