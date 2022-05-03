Trailer of Manju Warrier-Soubin starrer Jack N' Jill released by Karan Johar

Producer-director Karan Johar has released the trailer of the much-awaited movie, 'Jack N' Jill', directed by the most prodigious cinematographer Santosh Sivan and starring actors Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir in the lead. Kalidas Jayaram also plays a prominent part in the movie.

The trailer, like the teaser released earlier, ensures that the movie will be a thorough entertainer with a fine mix of action and comedy.

The first look poster of the movie had also generated a certain amount of curiosity earlier. The song 'Kim Kim...' from the movie had also gone viral on the internet.

The movie, which falls in the science fiction comedy genre, is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, Santosh Sivan and M Prashant Das under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Sewas Films.

Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Indrans, Shaylee Krishen, Basil Joseph, among others appear in prominent roles in the movie.

While Santosh Sivan cranks the camera, the music is by Jakes Bejoy, Ram Surendar and Gopi Sundar. The background Score is by Jakes Bejoy.