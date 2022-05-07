Nayanthara-Vignesh Sivan to tie the knot on June 9?

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have never been too keen to keep their relationship under wraps. Now, we hear that the star couple may tie the knot on June 9. As per Tamil media houses which released the news on Saturday, the wedding ceremony will be held at Tirupati. The couple, apparently, will also throw a reception party for friends at Maldives soon after.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been dating each other for seven years now. Recently, rumours that the couple were already married had surfaced when photos of Nayanthara had surfaced in which she was spotted wearing a sindoor (vermillon) when she visited the Kaligammbal temple in Chennai.

The hit couple became involved with each other on the sets of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. The movie which was helmed by Vignesh went on to become a superhit and catapulted Vignesh to fame.

The duo made their first public appearance together at an award function in Singapore in 2016. It was there that Vignesh first hinted about them both being in love.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan

Nayanthara who has several superhit movies in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada to her credit is often referred to as a lady superstar in the South Indian industry. She is also the only heroine to get early morning shows.

Born in Tiruvalla in Kerala as Dayana Mariam, she made her entry into films through veteran director Sathyan Anthikad's movie 'Manasinakkare' in 2003. Over the years, she has found a space for herself and has proved herself as a very bankable actor who can carry a movie on her own.

She has also acted in a handful of good movies in Malayalam. She is known to pull off both glamour and serious roles with elan. Her networth is reported to be over Rs 50 crore.

Her relationships with Kollywood actor Silambarasan (Simbu) and dance choreographer Prabhu Deva were often discussed in the media.

Though Nayanthara had found stardom over a decade ago, Vignesh Sivan was still struggling to make his mark as a director. His first movie, 'Podaa Podi' with Simbu, which had hit theatres ony four years after it was announced, was only an average success in the box office. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant director in other films and helmed his own short films. He also wrote lyrics for songs and acted in a movie headlined by Dhanush.

According to Vignesh, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara were the only two stars who were willing to act in his second movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. Soon after the movie became a runaway success, he went on to helm his next 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' starring Keerthy Suresh and Suriya, which made him a successful director.