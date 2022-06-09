Vignesh Shivan's note to Nayanthara hours before wedding will melt your heart

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's special day is here and fans are eagerly waiting to see the photos of the newlyweds dressed as bride and bridegroom. Now, a note by the 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' director penned for the love of his life just hours before the marriage has gone viral on social media.

“Today is June 9th. Thanking God, the universe, the good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful.”

“I owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers. Now, its all dedicated to the love of my life life, Nayanthara. My Thangamey! Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few ours. Praying to God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and the best of friends,” he wrote on Instagram.