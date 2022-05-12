The hero filled me with disgust, says Anto Joseph after watching 'Puzhu' with Mammootty

'Puzhu’ according to producer Anto Joseph is yet another instance of Mammootty’s attempts to update Malayalam cinema with the help of a new director. He has shared his experience of watching the film with Mammootty and his family on Facebook. Anto writes about feeling furious with the nameless hero after watching ‘Puzhu.’

Anto Joseph’s words

Mammukka’s ‘Puzhu’ is releasing directly on Sony Liv. I had the opportunity to watch the film with Mammootty and his family. I would not try to give away spoilers by going into the story or characters. But let me tell you that after watching the film I felt like angrily poking his character. I felt so much anger towards that nameless character.

The same discomfort you feel when a worm wriggles on your body. Was it the same person I have known for years, who was sitting right next to me, who had transported into the screen and filled me with so much disgust and anger? But that only resulted in feeling an overwhelming love for Mammukka, the actor. I was watching an acting masterclass, the magic of witnessing an actor transforming into a character. And the real man is so unassuming!

This was a testimony of an actor’s undying passion for his craft. He will never get tired of acting. And we will never get tired of watching him. I am sure we will witness more such magical transformations of the actor on screen.

Parvathy has played an important character in the film. One has to appreciate her dedication and bravado in accepting such a character and also in beautifully executing it. Special mention to master Appunni Shashi’s performance too. In fact, all the actors are fantastic!

A bit salute to Ratheena for directing this unusual story. She has already made a mark with her first film. The scripting is by 'Unda', 'Varathan' fame Harshad, Suhas and Sharfu. Full marks to them.

Hugs to producers S George (who is like my brother), Rajesh Krishna and Renish Abdulkader. You have made a great film. I hope Mammukka is able to introduce more such new filmmakers to Malayalam cinema. Here’s wishing the film all the best!