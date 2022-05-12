The trailer was clear and loud. The comedy-drama Jo & Jo written and directed by Arun D Jose tells the story of a few youngsters in a village their joyous life when the world is down due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is evident in the trailer that some unexpected events take place in their fun-filled life upending their jovial ambience.

The trailer was loud and clear. Jo & Jo, the comedy-drama written and directed by debutant Arun D Jose, tells the story of youngsters in a village and their joyous life when the world is shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is evident in the trailer that some unexpected events take place in their fun-filled life upending their jovial ambience.

The glimpses of the pranks, mischiefs and the fun portrayed in the promotional videos of the film hint at a hilarious comedy fare in the early part of the film. The story may then shift towards serious episodes as suggested by the trailer.

Produced by Harris Desom, Adarsh Narayan, P B Anisha and Anumod Bose Jo & Jo would be an engaging affair with the young crop of actors like Nikhila Vimal, Mathew Thomas and Naslen playing the lead roles.

The young actors are obviously the main attractions of the movie. Mathew Thomas, who never had to look back after his debut in the film 'Kumbalangi Nights', has been on a rampage in both character and lead roles.

Most part of the movie would be consumed by the sibling rivalries and tantrums thrown by the youngsters. If the serious areas of the plot that would be unveiled in the later half of the theatrical culmination, do not hold much substance, the film is likely to fizzle out.

Other prominent actors in the movie are Johny Antony and Sminu Sijo. While Ansar Shah is the DOP the music has been composed by Govind Vasantha.

The debutant director leaves a clear impression of how the treatment would be. But narrating a story effectively is a different ball game. Whether it appeals to a wider audience or not, the movie would be definitely celebrated by young moviegoers.

So, let's wait and watch how the game of Jo and Jo pans out.