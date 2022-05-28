Singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage, dies

Veteran singer Edava Basheer, a popular face in the stage show circuits of the Malayalam music industry, is no more.

The 78-year-old singer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee show of Alappuzha-based Blue Diamond orchestra at Pathirappally.

Basheer has also many Malayalam film songs. He made his debut in films through 'Raghuvamsham' in 1978, in which he sang the track 'Veena Vaayikkum' with S Janaki.

His most popular song was 'Aazhi Thiramaalakal,' from the film 'Mukkuvane Snehicha Bhootham.' The singer had even earned the sobriquet "Jr.Yesudas".

(To be updated)