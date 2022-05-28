Singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage, dies

Onmanorama staff
Published: May 28, 2022 10:37 PM IST
Singer Edava Basheer passed away at Pathirappally while performing on stage. Photo: Manorama Online

Veteran singer Edava Basheer, a popular face in the stage show circuits of the Malayalam music industry, is no more.

The 78-year-old singer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee show of Alappuzha-based Blue Diamond orchestra at Pathirappally.

Basheer has also many Malayalam film songs. He made his debut in films through 'Raghuvamsham' in 1978, in which he sang the track 'Veena Vaayikkum' with S Janaki.

RELATED ARTICLES

His most popular song was 'Aazhi Thiramaalakal,' from the film 'Mukkuvane Snehicha Bhootham.' The singer had even earned the sobriquet "Jr.Yesudas".

 

(To be updated)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout