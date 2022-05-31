'Thuramukham' won't hit theaters on June 3. Here's why the film has been postponed, again

The release of Rajeev Ravi's directorial 'Thuramukham', which was supposed to hit the theatres last year, has been postponed once again. Though the production team had announced that the movie, starring Nivin Pauly, would release on June 3, now it has issued a statement that the film screening will be delayed for a week and will release only on June 10, due to unforeseen circumstances.

The announcement has disappointed viewers who have been looking forward for the release this week.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances involving legal issues, the release of 'Thuramukham' has been postponed for a week, once again. The countless reschedulings of the release in the last three years due to Covid, theatre shutdowns, financial troubles and the drastic changes in the film industry, have time and again disappointed the film lovers, exhibition sector and the hundreds of people who have worked for the film. But our firm resolve to bring our film, which we have made with long, painstaking effort, to the screen, is strengthened more and more with each setback. This cinematic experience will unroll before you on the silver screens on June 10. We are ready and steadfast in our commitment to make this happen! Always hoping and striving for the best,” said the note.

The note was shared by Sudev Nair, who plays the villain in the movie and the other cast, including Nimisha Sajayan, on their respective social media pages.

'Thuramukham' is based on the worker's struggle against the Chappa system, which was widely practiced in the Mattancherry harbour in the 1940s and 50s. Indrajith, Poornima Indrajith and Joju George will also play pivotal roles in the movie.