Jayasurya says he won't play characters with disabilities from now on

Actor Jayasurya who delivered an exceptional performance as a hearing-affected police officer in 'John Luther' said he won't play physically or mentally challenged characters anymore. The actor had recently stated this when he was in Dubai for the promotion of the movie.

The actor said he is constantly offered such roles because filmmakers believe he won't say no to such characters. Jayasurya had also acted brilliantly in 'Meri Awas Suno', directed by Prajesh Sen. In the movie, he played a successful RJ who suddenly becomes speech-impaired.

Jayasurya, who recently received the UAE government's Golden Visa, said he was happy that the Malayalee expatriate community, who were bombarded with several movies in the thriller genre during the Covid period, has wholeheartedly accepted the movie 'John Luther'. He added that Abhijith Joseph proved himself to be a capable director despite being a debutant.





