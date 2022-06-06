Birthday wishes are pouring in for actor Bhavana who is celebrating her birthday today. And even as several artists from the South Indian industry have wished the young actor, a post by actor Manju Warrier is going viral on social media.

“The picture might be blurry, but the feelings are real. Happy birthday Bhavana!!! To the strongest woman I've ever known! I love you and I know you know that love,” Manju has posted along with a picture of her standing alongside Bhavana.

Mollywood actors Meera Jasmine, Ramya Nambeesan, Sayanora Philip, Mrudula Warrier, Shilpa Bala, Rimi Tomy and Kunchacko Boban are among those who have wished the actor.

Actor Bhavana is making a comeback in Mollywood through the movie 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu' and will be seen opposite actor Sharafudeen. She will also be seen in a short film titled 'The Survival' The film is directed by former MMTV cameraman S N Rajeesh.