Thallumaala, starring Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan will hit theatres on August 12. The official announcement was made by Tovino himself on his social media handle on Tuesday.

Tovino and Kalyani will be pairing up for the first time in the movie. Last month, a peppy song Kannil Pettolle from the movie had gone viral with many praising it for its style and vibe.The costumes by Mashar Hamsa also drew praise. The lyrics of the song have been composed both in Arabic, Malayalam and English. The song seems to have been completely shot in Dubai. Horse racing on the streets and loop formation with racing cars in the desert adds to all the action in the song. Major portions of the movie were however shot in Thalassery, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

The movie was shot in 102 days. Khalid Rahman who has directed 'Anuraga Karikkinvellam', 'Unda' and 'Luv', has helmed the movie. 'Thallumaala' is bankrolled by Ashiq Usman. The music has been composed by Vishnu Vijay and sung by him and singer Irfana Hameed. Mu Ri has written the Arabic and Malayalam lyrics for the song. The choreography is by Shobi Paulraj.