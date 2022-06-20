Tovino, family attend actor Dheeraj Denny’s wedding reception. Watch video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 20, 2022 05:58 PM IST
Tovino, who is Dheeraj’s cousin, attended the function along with his wife and children. Photos: Combo images from the wedding reception. Facebook/YouTube

 Actor Tovino Thomas, who was recently in the movie ‘Vaashi’ opposite Keerthy Suresh, was seen at actor Dheeraj Denny’s wedding reception which was held at Aluva.

Dheeraj Denny, who made his debut with the Malayalam movie ‘Y’, tied the knot with Ann Mariya, a native of Thrissur. The actor had acted in movies like ‘Michael's Coffee House’ and ‘Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh’.

Tovino, who is Dheeraj’s cousin, attended the function along with his wife and children. The video of him holding his son while interacting with family and friends at the wedding has gone viral.

The wife of actor Nivin Pauly was also present at the function. Both Dheeraj and Nivin are first cousins as their fathers are brothers.

