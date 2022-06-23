Remember ‘Picket 43’? This is what Alphonse Puthren told Major Ravi about the film

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 23, 2022 11:55 AM IST Updated: June 23, 2022 12:09 PM IST
Major Ravi's ‘Picket 43’ was praised for focusing on the psychological impact of war on a soldier's life. File photo

 Major Ravi is known for gifting Malayalam cinema with some very memorable war movies like ‘Keerthi Chakra’ and its sequels. Though the third and fourth installments of the film failed to meet the expectations of his previous outings, his film ‘Picket 43’, starring Prithviraj, was praised for focusing on the psychological impact of war on a soldier's life.

Now, ‘Premam’ director Alphonse Puthren has asked Major Ravi to helm a film like ‘Picket 43’ again. Taking to social media, the director said that it was a heart touching movie and that he felt very happy watching the film.

“Major Ravi sir .. please do a film like Picket 43 again . When I saw this long back I was very happy watching it . I thought it was a war story in the beginning.. but it was nice to see a different perspective of military people from a person like you sir. Or should I tell this to Prithviraj to tell you do a film like that. It was a pleasant heart touching movie Major sir . You will understand that I’m not bluffing … from the likes of this post sir,” he wrote on Facebook.

Delighted with the comment, Major Ravi answered that ‘Picket 43’ was his heart and that he was working on something similar to the movie for the past four years. “Hi dear bro...yes it was my heart.. picket 43.. last 4 years I am on something like that..I think u will like it ..i will tell u soon..then only will I go on the floors (with the movie)..love u, bro .. will catch up soon.. Jaihind,” wrote Major Ravi.

