'I bring a piece of India into everything I do,' says Priyanka Chopra after launching new venture

Actor Priyanka Chopra is known for her acting skills. Though she has built her image as a global movie star, the actor has also proved she is a good businesswoman.

Over the years, she has invested in several successful ventures, including home care, food and movie production. Now, the actor has forayed into home décor with her brand Sona Home, in collaboration with entrepreneur Maneesh K Goyal. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Fashion’ and ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ star, said she believes Indian culture is all about family and community and that is what Sona Home is exactly about.

In the Instagram post, she writes: Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to Sona Home. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage.

Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together...and for me that is the ethos of Sona Home. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home,” she wrote, while adding that being able to celebrate and introduce the heritage of the place she grew up in homes across America, means a lot to her.