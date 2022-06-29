AMMA not a club, Edavela Babu should apologise: Ganesh Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor and MLA K B Ganesh Kumar has lashed out at Edavela Babu, the secretary of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

"The secretary should retract his statement that AMMA is a club and apologise. But if AMMA is a club, then I would resign," Ganesh Kumar told the media.

"I was concerned if any arrangements were made at AMMA for playing cards, akin to a club. AMMA is not a club. To the best of my knowledge, it is a charitable organisation. If there is any change over this, then secretary Edavela Babu and AMMA president Mohanlal should clarify," Ganesh Kumar said.

Speaking about the sexual assault case against Vijay Babu, Ganesh Kumar said that AMMA should pay attention to what the survivor is saying.

“AMMA should respond to the issues raised by the survivor. Vijay Babu should also resign like how actor Dileep did," he added.

“When the accused fled to the Gulf, there was an allegation that Edavela Babu was also with him. Why was it said that the accused is a member of several clubs? When Edavela Babu said that AMMA was a club, the president could have corrected him. AMMA is a charitable society and not a club. Edavela Babu should apologise. I am not interested in being a member of such a club," Ganesh Kumar stated.

Ganesh Kumar also voiced his protest over the action taken against actor Shammi Thilakan.