'Kuri', starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Surabhi Lakshmi, which was slated for release on July 8 has been postponed. According to its makers, the new date will be announced soon. In a statement released on Thursday, the makers said they expect the film to hit theatres without much delay.

'Bringing out every film is a fight. This is the same with Kuri. Our cast and crew put in a lot of hard work to make the film a reality. However, due to unforeseen circumstances and technical issues, we have been forced to put the film release on halt. The film will reach you soon and our sincere apologies for the same wrote K R Praveen, who scripted and directed the movie.