After arrest on Manju Warrier's complaint, filmmaker hits out against police

Award winning filmmaker Sanalkumar Sasidharan lashed out against the police force calling them puppet in the hands of the government. He said that he was being hunted down for loving a woman. Besides, he expressed disappointment about how the writers and the cultural icons in Kerala are silent about this.

He noted that he hadn’t responded until now as his social media accounts were frozen after he was arrested. In a scathing social media post, Sanalkumar said that he was put behind bars for raising his voice against a mafia for two years. Sanalkumar made some serious allegations against the police, on his Facebook page, after he was granted bail in a case filed by actress Manju Warrier for trying to blackmail her and defame her via social media.

“I got back my Google and other social media accounts two months after getting arrested. I was arrested allegedly for harassing a woman by expressing my love for her. Truth is not something that I should present to save myself. It should reveal itself. Let it come out on its own; until then I am ready to suffer the pangs of love.

“However, a nasty conspiracy was revealed when the police arrested me for ruining the law and order situation in the state. It was against all laws and legal provisions. Moreover, it was just an abhorrent plan to eliminate me. But, fortunately, my Facebook live session had marred all their plans. They asked me to seek bail, that night itself, from the police station. When I said that I should be presented at the court, a police officer threatened me by pointing his service revolver at me. I was not scared of death. When I stood adamant, they were forced to present me before the court. That is when I got the bail.

As they seized my phones and hacked my Google and social media accounts to change all the settings, I couldn’t access my pages to tell my truth (my phones are still in their custody). When I said that truth, even some of friends called me mentally unstable. If you check the notes that I have been posting on my social media accounts for the last two years, you would understand that I have been warning about a mafia that has influence in the police force, the executive and even in the judiciary.

In these two months I was away from social media, lots of things happened in the society that strengthened my concerns. The common people realises that those who speak up against the government are not spared. Those who are raising voices are being slapped with false cases. In order to put up a façade, the government has been using the police force as its puppet. Writers, intellectuals and cultural icons are curiously silent about this. I have been able to understand everyone really well now. No one can help this society that has only been laughing at those who raise their voices against the ones who prefer keeping their mouth shut,” Sanalkumar wrote.