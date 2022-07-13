Aamir Khan injured while shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan suffered a knee injury while shooting a long-running sequence in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Aamir injured his knee immediately after he started the shoot of the long-running sequence. However, the actor refused to stop and resumed his run after undergoing physiotherapy and taking a couple of painkillers.

Aamir, who is referred as Mr Perfectionist, was not keen to waste a single minute as the shooting of the film already got delayed due to pandemic. Though the actor faced difficulty in completing the shoot, insiders said that he gave his best.

In the 'running sequence', Laal Singh Chaddha runs for years, passing through every picturesque location in India, and achieving another milestone in his life.

"Laal Singh Chaddha", produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of 'Forrest Gump'. The film will release on August 11.