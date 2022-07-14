This cop’s patriotic gesture fills Major Ravi with pride. Here's why

Major Ravi congratulated the police officer who saluted the national flag which was found abandoned in a garbage heap on the Irumbanam road. Tripunithura Hill palace Police Station cop, Amal had taken out a national flag that was left in a garbage dump. Major Ravi made it a point to meet him personally to congratulate him for his patriotic gesture. He hailed Amal and said he is a role model for today’s youth, and that they should learn patriotism from him.

Major Ravi’s words

Today a policeman surprised me! There was some news about our national flag being thrown in a garbage dump. The first thing Amal (a policeman at Tripunithura Hill Palace Police Station) did was to salute the flag and gather all the flags and safely keep it in his vehicle. When I read the news, I knew I had to see him and came to the police station to meet him. Dear young people, these are the things you should do! I am saluting him for all of you. This should be a lesson to each one of you.

Amal, who came to know that the national flag was lying in the dustbin, came there with a team investigating the case. The first thing he did when he got there was to look at the flag and salute. "This is my national flag, and I will not allow it to be insulted anymore," he said. After that, he collected them all and put them in the jeep. I have a lot of love and respect for Amal. My flag is my pride.

You are alive as long as this land is there. Only you can save this country and the first thing you need to do is to become a patriotic citizen. No matter which political party you believe in, patriotism should come first.

I also saw this news in which a group of veterinary students from Mannoothi veterinary college was standing with cows. When the staff went on a strike, the students took care of the delivery of four cows. They also cleaned them and gave them the necessary care. The students could have stayed away thinking this was the job of the staff, but they still did their duty.

This kind of work makes me proud. Amal and these veterinary students should be an example to you all. You are the future of the country. We feel like our country is in safe hands when we see such good deeds. Forget caste, religion, and politics and work toward a common goal of nationhood. Jai Hind,” says Major Ravi.

It was on Tuesday morning that two loads of garbage were found dumped near Irumbanam Road. The national flag was found along with the coast guard flag, life jacket, raincoat, etc. The national flags found in the garbage heap were taken to the police station by the policemen. The police are trying to find out who carelessly threw the national flag.