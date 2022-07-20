KGF star Yash completes 14 years in cinema. Did you know this about him?

Mumbai: Actor Yash, who became a pan-Indian sensation, after the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2', is on a roll. On Friday, the Kannada actor completed 14 years in the industry. To mark this special day, his fans are celebrating the same with a video capturing his journey so far.

The South Indian actor, first debuted in 2007 with 'Jambada Hudugi'. Soon after his debut, Yash went on to bag the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, for his second film 'Moggina Manasu'. In 2008, the actor was selected to play the lead in the movie 'Rocky'

His 2014 release 'Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari' ranks among the highest-grossing Kannada releases and gave Yash his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

The pan-India star, Yash enjoys a huge fan base all across the nation.

With his 2018 release, 'KGF: Chapter 1' the actor broke all the records at the box office and spread the charm of Rocky Bhai while creating a rage with his super fandom.

And then came 'KGF Chapter 2', which emerged as the Most Popular Indian Film of 2022, rated 8.5 on IMDb. The film collected Rs 430 crore. in the Hindi version alone and registered its name as the most successful Hindi film of all time after 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.

'KGF: Chapter 2' is now the biggest hit of all time and the first ever film to score 90+ on Ormax Power Rating in all 5 languages (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam).