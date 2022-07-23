'Dollu' wins sync sound national award. Did the jury make an error?

Kannada film 'Dollu' which received the national award for best film in Kannada, revolves around a folk dance 'Dollu Kunite' and a group of folk dancers who endeavor to save the art form from dying. Apart from winning the best film in Kannada award, 'Dollu' also bagged the location sound recordist award in the sync-sound category. The award was won by Jobin Jayan.

However, Nithin Lukose, a Malayalee and sound designer of the film has pointed out an error in judgment stating that 'Dollu' was a dubbed film and not a sync-sound film.

“I don't know what happened behind the curtains of the national award selections and its procedures. But I pity the judgment of the jury who couldn't differentiate between a dub and synch sound film

'Dollu' wins award for sync-sound, claims to be experts in the scenario(syc),” Nithin had tweeted.

Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, also backed the statement stating that the film was dubbed and did not belong to the sync-sound category.

Following the controversies, Sagar Puranik, the director of the film told another newspaper that there was never any mention of sync-sound in the award categories. He added that there might have been a lapse from those who created the award templates.

So far, the jury of the national awards, have not yet responded to the controversy regarding the award.