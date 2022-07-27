Rajalakshmy releases cover version of 'Alorungi Arangorungi’ on K S Chithra's birthday

Our Correspondent
Published: July 27, 2022 04:44 PM IST
Rajalakshmy says Chithra is her guru. Photos: Facebook

Singer Rajalakshmy sang a cover version of K S Chithra’s iconic song ‘Alorungi Arangorungi’ from ‘Ente Mamattikuttiyammaykku’ as a special birthday gift for KS Chithra. And the song which retains the essence of the original instantly became popular. This is a yearly event for Rajalakshmy who makes it a point o bring out a cover version of her favourite singer’s song on her birthday.

“In my mind, Chitra chechi is my Guru. She has influenced me as an individual and as a singer. I always seek her blessings before starting something new. I have always admired her. I feel blessed that Chithra chechi considers me as her little sister. Every year I make it a point to dedicate a song for her on her birthday. This is my token of love for her. ‘Alorungi Arangorungi’ is one of her earliest movie songs. Since my mother used to keep singing this song to me when I was small, I always had a special affection for this song. This birthday I thought a cover version of this song would make an ideal birthday gift for her,” says Rajalakshmy about her special bond with this Chithra song to Manorama online.

Rajalakshmy’s song is a huge hit already. The keyboard is done by Sachin B G. James Anos has done the mixing and mastering. Nabendu R Thampi has shot the video.

Written by Bichu Thirumala, ‘Alarongi Arongorungi’ is composed by Jerry Amaldev. The song evokes a deep sense of nostalgia for the 80s generation.  

