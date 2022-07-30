Allu Arjun’s stylish look for ad shoot goes viral

IANS
Published: July 30, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Fans say Allu Arjun looks dapper in the gangster look. Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: As previously reported, 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun and 'Gabbar Singh' director Harish Shankar have collaborated on a commercial. Currently, a new picture featuring Allu Arjun from the advertisement shoot has become the talk of the town, as he looks dapper in the gangster look.

Allu Arjun posed in a chic don appearance with a beard and hairstyle that included sections that were grey. He added sunglasses and a cigar to his ensemble to make it even more fashionable and intimidating. Allu Arjun's leather jacket and overall dynamic appearance are entirely new, making his fans shower praise on him.

Sudeep Chatterjee, DOP, has joined the project as well. Additionally, a BTS video from the shoot was earlier posted online, featuring Allu Arjun in his vanity van for a change of outfit.

Not many days ago did director Harish Shankar reveal his cooperation with the Icon Star on Instagram. The duo had earlier collaborated for the movie 'Duvvada Jagannadham'.

Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rule' next, in which he will depict a smuggling syndicate kingpin.

