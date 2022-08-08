Watch Mohanlal greet Sreenivasan on stage with a kiss

Malayalees can never get enough of Dasan and Vijayan, the hit combo played by Mohanlal and Sreenivasan in Sathyan Anthikad's directorial 'Nadodikkattu'. The friendship and mutual respect between both actors over the years have been evident by the chemistry they share onscreen and offscreen.

Now, a promotional clip of the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022 showing Mohanlal greeting Sreenivisan to the event with a kiss has been released by the channel on Sunday. The promo video has gone viral with many actors, including Ramesh Pisharody, Aju Varghese and Dhyan Sreenivasan, sharing it on their social media handles.

In the clip, we can see Sreenivisan smiling at the gesture by Mohanlal. The shot has also invoked a lot of nostalgia with many sharing old images and videos of the duo from past movies.

Actor and director Sreenivasan was hospitalised earlier in the year due to heart ailments. After a major surgery, the actor reportedly suffered several complications. Though the actor has recovered since then, he is still visibly weak.

The Mazhavail Entertainment Awards 2022, hosted jointly by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and Mazhavil Manorama, is among the most anticipated events hosted on TV annually. The event was brought to a halt in the past two years owing to Covid. According to the organisers, the show featuring several dance, songs and skits, will be aired on August 27 and 28. A one-month rehearsal camp was organised in Kochi.