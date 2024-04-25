Actor Meenakshi shares excitement on being a first-time voter

Actor Meenakshi, who made a mark in the film industry as a child actor, shared her excitement on being a first-time voter. The Kottayam native took to social media to express her happiness. “Now, even I will decide who will rule. It's my first time as a voter,” she wrote. She also posted a photo of the voters slip on her Facebook page.

People were quick to respond to her post and even appreciated the actor for taking the initiative to exercise her duty. While a few people were surprised to learn that her original name was Ananya Anoop, many netizens made other interesting observations under the post. The actor soon joined the fun banter and responded to most of the comments.

Meenakshi, who turned 18 recently, has acted in films like 'Oppam', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', among others. She made her debut in the silverscreen with short films like 'Madhura Nombaram'. Her performance as Fathima in 'Amar Akbar Anthony' received widespread acclaim.