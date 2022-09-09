Suresh Gopi shines in 'Mei Hoom Moosa' trailer

The trailer of 'Mei Hoom Moosa' starring Suresh Gopi in the lead role is out. The movie directed by Jibu Jacob is a comedy and suspense thriller. Dr CJ Roy and Thomas Thirvalla have jointly bankrolled the movie for the banners of Confident Group and Thomas Thiruvalla Films.

Suresh Gopi would be essaying the role of Ponnani native Moosa who is a veteran of the Indian army. Meanwhile, Jibu Jacob said that the actor would be seen in a unique getup in this movie. Moosa is a true patriot who serves his country with pride. The movie narrates a few incidents that happen in the life of Moosa.

The big budget movie has been filmed in multiple locations in the country. The movie boasts of an ensemble cast of Poonam Bajwa, Aswini Reddy, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, Johnny Antony, Major Ravi, Mithun Ramesh, Sharan, Srinda and Shashankan Mayyanad. Besides, lots of new faces too have been cast. Roopesh Rain has penned the script of the movie. Sreenath Sivasankaran has composed the songs written by Rafeeq Ahamad, Hari Narayanan and Sajad. Vishnu Sharma has cranked the camera while the editing is by Sooraj ES. Art is by Sajith Sivaganga. Pradeep Rangan has done the makeup. The film will be distributed by Central Pictures. Main Hoon Moosa is slated to hit the screens on September 30.