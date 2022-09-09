Suresh Gopi makes this change in his name. See what

Former MP and actor Suresh Gopi is the latest celebrity to make changes in his name. Recently, the actor made the changes on his social media handles. He has added an extra s to his name. So it will be Suressh Gopi from now on.

Recently actress Lena also made some changes to her name. She added an extra A to her name and made it Lenaa. Later the actress said that she had altered the name according to Jewish numerology.

Director Joshiy and actor Dileep have previously altered the spelling of their names. Joshi add a y to his name while Dileep added an I and made it Dilieep. Dilieep made the name official through his film ‘My Santa.’ He officially added the name of the posters of his film ‘Keshu Eee Veedinte Nathan.’ Similarly, Kannan Thamarakkulam has now dropped Thamarakkulam from his name and only used Kannan.

Meanwhile ‘Main Hoon Moosa’ is Suressh Gopi’s next film which is slated to release on September 30th. Directed by Jibu Jacob, it will be the actor’s 253rd film. Jibu had earlier said that the film, which looks like a suspense drama, is based on real-life incidents and also reflects the present-day politics of the country. This is Jibu Jacob’s fifth film after ‘Vellimoonga’, ‘Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol’, ‘Adhyarathri’, and ‘Ellam Sheriyakum’. The film is produced by the Confident Group and Thomas Thiruvalla films. Other actors include Saiju Kurup, Poonam Bajwa, Kannan Sagar, etc.

‘Paappan’ was his last release, and it was declared a hit. This action thriller also witnessed the reunion of Joshiy and Suresh Gopi after a long hiatus on screen. Suressh Gopi played a former cop who returns to investigate a murder case. The film also stars Neeta Pillai, Nyla Usha, Asha Shareth, Vijayaraghavan, Gokul Suresh, Kaniha, Shammi Thilakan, etc. While the film’s theatrical release was on July 29, it was recently (Sept 7) released on ZEE 5.