Did you know Suressh Gopi's suit once caught Queen Elizabeth II's fancy?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2022 12:38 PM IST Updated: September 09, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Actor Suressh Gopi was attending the India-UK Year of Culture meet. Photo: Suressh Gopi | Facebook

Actor and ex-MP Suressh Gopi, who made a remarkable comeback with Joshiy-directed 'Paappan', posted a throwback picture of him with the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday aged 96.

The actor had met the Queen in 2017 at the Buckingham Palace as part of the India-UK Year of Culture meet. The cultural programme, which aims at enriching relationships between the two countries, was also attended by actor Kamal Haasan.

Writing on Facebook, the actor said he was saddened to hear about the passing of the Queen. "Saddened to hear about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I had the great honor of meeting her back in 2017 at Buckingham Palace. Rest in peace Your Majesty."

In an earlier interview with Onmanorama, the actor had said the Queen was particularly impressed by the saffron suit he wore. She even commented on it during their brief interaction. “The Queen told me that the suit looked nice,” he remembered. He had also added that the interaction with the Queen would remain one of the most cherished moments in his life.

Apparently, the Queen had also asked the actor which constituency he represented in Parliament. When the actor said he was a nominated member, the queen asked if he was a member of the 'Senate'.

