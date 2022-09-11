Asha Sharath, husband celebrate 29th wedding anniversary in Sweden

Actor Asha Sharath and her husband Sharath are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary. The couple are in Stockholm in Sweden to celebrate their special day. The actor, herself posted their photo on Instagram and with a heartfelt note to her husband, who works as a businessman in Dubai.

"Life is a celebration. Celebrating my 29th wedding anniversary with my beloved sweetheart in Stockholm in Sweden. We have sailed through the thick and thin of life- in happiness and in sorrow, in pleasure and in pain together with the support and understanding of each other. Special thanks, love and warmth to all my firends and well wishers who have always supported us in all our times (sic)," she wrote.

The actor, who has vowed us with her performances in several films, including the Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam', had once said that her husband had gifted her an audio cassette of a song he had sung just a few days prior to her marriage. In the interview, she mentioned that Sharath's mom had pulled his leg saying that Asha's family might have called off the wedding. She added that she still had the cassette with her.

Asha is also a well-known dancer. The couple has two daughters Uthara and Keerthana. Keerthana, had recently graduated in Synthetic Biology from the Western University in Canada. Her elder daughter Uthara is making her acting debut with her mother in Manoj Khenna's 'Khedda'.

The actress was last seen in Suresh Gopi's 'Paappan' where she played a forensic surgeon.