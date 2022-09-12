Actress Maala Parvathy is all praise for the historical drama ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’ starring Siju Wilson in the lead role. The actress said that director Vinayan was the Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker of the cinema industry who has brought a revolutionary change to the cinematic experience. Maala, in a social media post, has written how Siju Wilson looked perfect as the lead character.

She wrote that she had watched ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’ that depicted the lives of some of the unique historical personalities who have faded into oblivion. She appreciated Ajayan Chalissery for the production design, Dhanya Balakrishnan for the costumes and Pattanam Rasheed for makeup, cinematography department and the action choreography too. “This is a movie that all Malayalis should watch as it narrates the terrible social status of lower caste people. It is the story of Arattupuzha Velayudhan and Nangeli’s resistance against such atrocities. Siju Wilson looked perfect as Arappuzha Velayudha Panicker. Meanwhile, Kayadu Lohar did an impressive job as Nangeli. Sudev Nair, Alencier, Sunil Sugada, Indrans and Suresh Krishna did their roles with perfection.

However, I am writing this note for a different reason. It is no secret that many hesitate to say filmmaker Vinayan’s name openly in the cinema industry. People would blame him for the ban, issues in the associations and disputes. But, the ordinary cinema workers see Vinayan as their god. The drivers, light men, workers in the unit and makeup department speak really high of him.

I have often wondered why this person had taken up their issues. However, things became clearer when I watched this movie. I clearly understood why Vinayan who had experienced the pain of humiliation had made a movie on the life of Arattupuzha Vekayudha Panicker, the great warrior who fought for the rights of the downtrodden. Not just in the nineteenth century, an Arattuppuzha Velayudhan would emerge in all eras. They would be spurned if they upset the ’king’ and his sycophants.

As I watched the film, I thought that Vinayan was the Arattupuzha Velayudhan of the cinema industry. The same political ideal could be seen when he casted a rather unknown actor in the lead role instead of the super stars. He made that actor the next rising star of the industry. I couldn’t see a different reason when he entrusted talented actors like Manikandan Achary and Mustafa with credible roles. I would like to convey my regards to the director for handling such a relevant issue and also to the producer Gokulam Gopalan for supporting the project,” Maala Parvathy wrote.