Kalyani Priyadarshan's next is 'Sesham Mike-il Fathima'

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan who is making waves in Mollywood playing some stylish and fun characters is all set to headline her next titled 'Sesham Mike-il Fathima'.

Dulquer Salmaan, who paired up with the actress in 'Varane Avashyamundu', lent his voice for the announcement video of the film. The fun video was released by the makers on Sunday.

The film, which is directed by Manu C Kumar, is bankrolled by Jagadeesh Palaniswamy and Sudhan Sundar under the banner The Route and Passion Studios.

Sudheesh, Femina, Sabumon, Shaheen Siddique, Shaju Sreedhar, Maala Parvathy, Aneesh G Menon, Sarasa Balussery, Roopa Lakshmi and child artists Thennal and Vaasudev will also play prominent roles in the film.

Kalyani also posted the video on her Instagram handle. "Sesham Mike-il Fathima… this one’s gonna be jolly. Thanks to everyone who reached out to bless us. And a GIAAAANT thanks to @dqsalmaan for lending us his voice with zero hesitation for this announcement. Thanks D, for being such a pillar of support and enthusiasm,” she wrote.

Dulquer has replied to the post: “Always always here Kal-Zone”, he wrote.