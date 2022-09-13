Korean drama 'Squid Game' takes home several Emmy awards, creates history

Los Angeles: 'Squid Game', the popular survival series streaming on Netflix, took home a couple of awards at this year's Television Academy Awards. The show had been nominated for a total of 14 Emmy nominations this year.

'Squid Game' maker Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win for a non-English language series. The show also received the Best Drama Series award.

While 'Squid Games' bagged four of the awards at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, it received two awards, during the live ceremony, according to a report by Netflixlife.com

Meanwhile, actor Lee Jung-jae who became the first Asian actor ever to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for his performance in 'Squid Game', thanked director Hwang Dong-hyuk for making realistic problems come to life so creatively.

During his acceptance speech, he thanked streaming portal Netflix and the team of the show, which revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win over five billion Wans.

He said before translating it in Korean: "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea."

(with inputs from IANS)