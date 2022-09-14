‘Happy b’day to my other mother’, posts Vignesh on Nayanthara’s mom’s special day

Immediately after Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan’s wedding in Mahabalipuram, the couple had arrived in Kerala to visit the actresses’s ailing mother Omana Kurian.

Now, Vignesh has written a heartfelt note, wishing his mother-in-law on her birthday. “Happy birthday Dear OmanaKurian, my other mother. A woman I love soo much & always look up to purest soul with a beautiful heart, praying to God for your good health , peace , happiness and a lot of blessings !!,” he wrote on Instagram.

After several years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding on June 9. The film was attended by many prominent film personalities across industries. Soon after the wedding, the couple visited Kerala, following which they travelled to Thailand for their honeymoon.

Most recently, the couple visited Spain, where they spent several days holidaying. Vignesh picture-perfect photos from the trip had instantly gone viral. On the work front, the couple are involved in a slew of new projects. While Nayanthara will soon be seen in Malayalam film ‘Gold’ and Telugu film ‘Godfather’,Vignesh is busy directing Ajith’s film ‘AK62’.