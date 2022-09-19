Kala master's 'surprise' on Meena's birthday is just too sweet to ignore

Actress Meena and dance master Kala are familiar to cinema goers in Kerala. They are also best of friends. Recently the video of Kala master’s birthday surprise to Meena became popular on social media.

“Birthday wishes to my darling Meena. I want you to be happy always. I am hopeful that you enjoyed my birthday surprise. Let our friendship always remain this way,” Kala master wrote under that video. All her friends organized a special birthday bash for her. Earlier Meena had made a surprise visit to Kala Master’s house on her wedding anniversary.

Kala Master is one of Meena’s closest friends. Kala Master and her family also shared a warm bond with Meena’s deceased husband’s family. It was Kala Master who rushed to Meena’s house after hearing about her husband’s death. Their friendship is well-known in Tamil cinema.

It was on June 28th that Meena’s husband Vidyasagar who was an Engineer passed away. Though he recovered from Covid, he soon developed a lung infection and was taking treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. But his condition deteriorated. Meena and Vidyasagar married in 2009 and they have a daughter called Nainika. She debuted as a child actor in Vijay’s 'Theri'. Coincidentally Meena also made her debut in films as a child actor. ‘Drishyam 2’ with Mohanlal was her recent Malayalam release.