Karthik Shankar debuts in Mollywood with 'Samam'

Karthik Shankar who is a popular web series actor as well as a social media influencer is all set to make his acting debut in Babu Thiruvalla’s 'Samam'. The film narrates the extraordinary bond of a mother and daughter.

Produced by Symphony Creations, the film is also written by Babu Thiruvalla. The shooting has already commenced in and around Thiruvalla. The other main stars are Sheelu Abraham and Kritika Pradeep. Manoj K. Jayan, Ashokan, Putillam Bhasi, Dr. Asif Shah, Radhika and Indu Haripad also appear in lead roles.

Mimi George (Sheelu Abraham) and her daughter Anna (Kritika Pradeep) shared an unusual bond. Since her husband’s death, she has been taking of her daughter with a lot of love and care. The film chronicles their life.

Nimmi has dedicated her life to Yoga. Nimmi who believes that all religions are equal had always tried to spread the goodness of yoga in other people's lives. Sheelu Abraham plays Nimmi. The actress said she is thrilled to be playing such a strong female character. Babu Thiruvalla says that he decided to do 'Samam' when he felt that it was inevitable to bring a phenomenon that rarely happens in India to the audience.

The camera is by Unni Madavoor and edited by Vipin Mannur. Ashokan has done the music while the background score is by Ishan Dev. Pradeep Padmanabhan has done the art while the makeup is by Sujin and the costumes by Waheed. The production Controller is Sethu Adoor and Project Designer is Harikrishnan. Chief Associate Director is Sanish Samuel, Associate Director Arunraj, and PRO Aymanam Sajan.