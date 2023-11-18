Social media buzzes as Manoj K Jayan shares delightful moments with his kids

Actor Manoj K Jayan provided a delightful glimpse into his joyful personal life on the occasion of 'Children's Day' as he shared a reel featuring his three children. In the video, he is seen in high spirits, enjoying quality time with his daughters Kunjatta and Chinnu, along with his son Amrit.

The adorable video has sparked a buzz on social media, drawing delighted fans to his Instagram page to shower him with well wishes and praise. Fans particularly appreciate the caring father's equal treatment of all his children and the love he showers upon them.

While Kunjatta is Manoj's daughter from his previous marriage to Urvashi, Chinnu is Asha's daughter from her first husband. Amrit is the son of Manoj and Asha. Despite his wife being abroad due to their children's studies, Manoj makes an effort to spend quality time with the family whenever his busy shooting schedule allows.

Recently, Kunjatta, who completed her studies, visited her mother Urvashi at her residence in Chennai. Manoj K Jayan actively shares glimpses of his family life on social media, occasionally featuring videos with his wife and children. His most recent film appearance was in the movie 'Jailer,' starring Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Manoj K Jayan and Urvashi separated in 2008. Following the separation, Urvashi married Chennai-based builder Shiva Prasad, while Manoj married Asha.