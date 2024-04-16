Celebs bid adieu to legendary singer KG Jayan

The Malayalam music industry is paying homage to veteran singer and musician KG Jayan who passed away this morning at his residence in Thripunithura. Many celebrities expressed their grief while recalling special memories with Jayan. The film – devotional music industry has lost one of its legendary masters who had created some of the evergreen classics.

Jayan and his twin brother Vijayan dominated the music industry when devotional songs were an unavoidable part of Malayalam cinema. He is the father of actor Manoj K Jayan.

KS Chithra

Jayan master of the iconic Jaya – Vijayan combination who had dominated the Malayalam music industry with their devotional songs had left us. I pay my respects to Jayan who is also the father of Malayalam cinema’s favourite actor Manoj K Jayan.

Sharreth

It is an extremely saddening news. I met him for the first time at Sabarimala. He is one of my favourite musicians. Moreover, he was a dear friend. He was a pundit in devotional songs.

Here's how some of the celebrities responded to the death of the legendary musician.

Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri

From playing mridangam at the age of thirteen for his concert at Chembai village until the one he performed two years ago, he has always been my favourite musician. We had collaborated in countless concerts. He had the heart to compose a song, even though he was not well, just because I wrote it. There are many more such memories that will never die. I pay my respects to legendary music director Padmashree KG Jayan, disciple of musical master Chembai Vaidyanatha Bagavathar.

Kuzhalmannam G Ramakrishnan

My respects to veteran music composer KG Jayan who had composed hundreds of devotional songs as well as film songs. The country had honoured him with the Padma Shri award as he had proved his exceptional talent in Carnatic music and violin concerts that had touched the hearts of millions of music lovers.

Ramesh Chennithala

He had composed hundreds of songs in Malayalam including the iconic ‘Nakshatra Deepangal Polinju’. He was an epitome of devotion, love and kindness.

Madhupal

Jayan had bid adieu this morning at his home in Thripunithura. He had created hundreds of beautiful songs in Carnatic music, devotional song industry and film songs with his twin brother Vijayan. He is also the father of noted film actor Manoj K Jayan.