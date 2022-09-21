Malayalam
India's official Oscar entry: Netizens express disappointment over choice of film

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2022 12:48 PM IST
A still from the movie 'RRR'. Photo: YouTube
Ever since the Film Federation of India declared Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' as the official Indian entry for the Oscars, netizens have been pouring their disappointment on Twitter. One user, Pushpam Priya Choudhary, wrote that 'not proposing #RRR for India’s official entry at Oscars is a historical mistake.'

“To compete globally, one needs a global outlook. Old bureaucratic mindset is holding India back. This is unfortunate!,” she wrote.

Film critic Sumit Kadel considered 'RRR' as the country's best bet in the last two decades to win an Oscar. “Really Sad to see Film federation of India ignored this fact” he added.

Some even questioned Film Federation of India's choice asking why 'Chhello Show' was selected twice, first in 2021 and then 2022 as the official entry for the Oscars.

“Genuine question - why was #ChhelloShow in contention for #Oscars both in 2021 and 2022? Is this normal? In fact, last year's jury chose Koozhangal over it because they found ChelloShow has 'little cinematic excellence'. What exactly is going on over at #FilmFederation? #RRR,” wrote Sreeju Sudhakaran, an author and entertainment journalist.

Even a couple of western film analyst's have stated that it was probably a mistake not to choose 'RRR', which had a bigger chance to win at the Oscars in the Best Film Category.

