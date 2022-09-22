‘Avatar’ is re-releasing in theatres on September 23. Here’s why

Bookings for James Cameroon’s 3D hit film ‘Avatar’, which is re-releasing in theatres worldwide on September 23, have already begun. In Kerala too, there is quite a frenzy with good advance bookings being reported at major multiplexes here.

The epic science fiction hit theatres in December 2009, prompting the director to produce four sequels to the film. Of them, the principal filming of two sequels are reportedly over.

The first sequel titled ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will hit theatres in December this year. Since the first part released over 12 years ago, the makers want their audience to be ready for the experience that the sequel to the film will offer them. Though the film is available on Disney+Hotstar, many who are now in their teens or above 20 would have missed the opportunity to see the magnificent visuals in theatre.

Meanwhile, the makers decided to release ‘Avatar’ three months ahead of the sequel’s release since the cast and crew would be busy with the promotion activities of the film in the days leading to the movie’s release.

The second sequel ‘Avatar 3’ is expected to release in December 2024.