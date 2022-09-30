This is for you, dear Sachy : Late director’s wife posts poignant note

Even as late filmmaker-writer Sachy’s wife, Siji is getting ready to receive the National Award for the best director on the director's behalf, she posted a hearty note on social media.

She said the award was her late husband’s long-cherished dream and he would be happily watching the event from heaven. Nanjiyamma who sang the song ‘Kalakatha Sandanameram’, and won the National Award for the best singer will also be accompanying Siji to New Delhi to receive the award.

Siji’s posted:

"You once said we would dine with the President of India. We would receive the National award. And that you would receive it after kissing me on my forehead. Today without receiving that kiss from you, I will accept the National Award on your behalf. The song and the singer Nanjiyamma you wanted the world to applaud, are at the top of the world today. Yes, you are not really in search of history but you are creating history for those who have come in search of you. Today evening is that historical moment.

“Today we will witness that historical moment when an illiterate singer from a tribal community will receive an award from a President belonging to the tribal community. Along with that, I will receive the award on your behalf for creating a gem like ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ and discovering a talent like Nanjiyamma.

“Dearest Sachy…my heart is filled with happiness and at the same time heavy with the grief for your absence. I am sure you will be watching this moment from heaven. Our dreams are getting fulfilled. And I am in my journey to the dream you had seen.”

'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', directed by Sachy was an action-thriller drama starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj in lead roles. The movie produced by Ranjith and P M Sasidharan was released in February, 2020. It was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year and was remade in several languages including Telugu and Hindi.

The movie has won four National Awards. Apart from the best direction and singer, the movie won the best-supporting actor award for Biju Menon and the best stunt choreography for Mafia Sasi, Supreme Sundar, and Rajasekhar.