68th National Film Awards: Suriya, Jyothika capture special moment on stage

Actors and producers Suriya and Jyothika, who received awards and honours at the 68th National Film Awards for 'Soorarai Pottru', took to social media to share photos from their special day.

'Soorarai Pottru', directed by Sudha Kongra and produced by Suriya and Jyothika, was adjudged the best feature film. Suriya received the best actor award for the film along with Ajay Devgan for his film 'Tanhaji', while his wife Jyothika collected the award for the best feature film, along with the film director Sudha Kongara.

The power couple could be seen clicking photos of each other while collecting the awards. Both of them wore traditional attire for the function. They later clicked pictures together with their children. Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali bagged the best actress award for the same film.

Meanwhile, Malayalam singer Nanjiyamma too received a standing ovation as she stepped on to the platform in the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi to receive the Best Female Playback Singer award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, for the song Kalakatha from the film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Veteran actor Asha Parekh was the star of the 68th National Film Awards on Friday as she was presented with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.