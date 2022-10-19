'Jai Bhim' debunked heroism in Tamil cinema: Jyothika

Jai Bhim’s producer Jyothika while accepting the Filmfare award for Best Tamil film said that she is elated to receive an award for a film that deflated heroism in Tamil cinema.

“Let me tell you with immense pride that Jai Bhim truly deserves this honour. Not just because it is a good film, but because it also deflated several cliches associated with heroism in Tamil cinema. 'Jai Bhim' was released on a Diwali day. As producers, we were skeptical if a serious film like 'Jai Bhim' will have an audience during the festival season. But the audience proved us wrong. They turned it into a celebration. We would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu as well as the youngsters of this country for such an overwhelmingly positive reception to ‘Jai Bhim.’

One of the most important achievements of this film is that it debunked the cliches associated with heroism in Indian cinema. We expect our popular hero to dance and sing and romance to showcase his heroism. But our director Jnanvel threw all such rules out of the window. He proved that such things aren’t heroism. Heroism for me is that moment when Suriya raised his eyebrows to tell that little girl to study as much as she wants in ‘Jai Bhim.’

Another heroism I found in the film is that they followed the script religiously and allowed the heroine to take center stage. I think it’s high time we debunked such cliches associated with heroism for the betterment of cinema. I am grateful to director Jnanavel for picking a popular Tamil hero to demystify the cliches associated with heroism in Tamil cinema. He proved that a diamond can be nothing else but pure,” Jyothika said.