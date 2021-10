Trailer of Jyotika's 50th film, Udanpirappe, promises a family drama

Unfolding the story and beautifully showcasing the deep bond between two siblings, Udanpirappe marks the 50th film for Jyotika.

Produced by Jyotika-Suriya and written and directed by Era Saravanan, Udanpirappe will have an exclusive global premiere in Tamil and Telugu (Raktha Sambandham) on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories this Dussehra, on October 14.

Amazon Prime Video along with 2D Entertainment launched the trailer of highly-anticipated family drama Udanpirappe on Monday. The film depicts an emotionally enriching tale of sibling love, family bonds and relationships. Written and directed by Era Saravanan, the film features an ensemble of actors like Jyotika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Soori, and Kalaiyarasan. Udanpirappe is the second DTS film from the recently announced multi-film collaboration between Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Prime Video service.

Transporting us to the Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu, the trailer gives an inward look into the story of two siblings Vairavan (portrayed by Sasikumar) and Mathangi (portrayed by Jyotika). While Vairavan thinks justice has to be claimed anyhow, Mathangi’s husband, Sargunam (portrayed by Samuthirakani) rests his belief in law diligently. As the differences intensify over the years, both get driven by one goal – to unite the families. But will they succeed? Peppered with emotions of love, laughter and drama, Udanpirappe promises a visual treat for families this Dussehra.

Expressing her excitement, Jyotika said, “Family and relationships have always been the core of my being. When I was narrated the story, I knew I wanted to be a part of this emotional-satisfying family drama. It has been a delightful experience working with a talented ensemble cast and putting together this labour of love and passion. Udanpirappe is also my 50th film, and as an actor I am thankful for all the love my fans have showered on me over the years. I can’t wait for the reactions to pour in upon its release on October 14 on Amazon Prime Video.”

Suriya said, “It’s a heart-warming film brought to life by some fine actors and we believe it will resonate with audiences in India and beyond, and also bring families together this festive season of Dussehra.”

Udanpirappe is produced by Jyotika-Suriya and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian. Cinematography is by Velraj and editing by Antony L Rueben. D Immam has composed music.