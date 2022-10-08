Britney Spears slammed for video with chained monkey

Singer Britney Spears who visited Mexico recently was slammed for a video that showed her playing with a chained monkey. The singer, who was in Mexico to celebrate nearly a year of freedom from conservatorship, had posted a video, sharing her happiness. In the video, she can also be seen kissing and holding a relatively new species of the marmoset monkey.

However, netizens did not take too kindly to the video because the monkey was chained. “You are free, but the monkey is not! It’s not okay to show animal cruelty,” wrote on user. “Along since the monkey had his/her freedom? 😔. All rights and freedom removed for the poor creature, and used as a photo prop and for the entertainment of others — surely there’s room for empathy, and to question the situation here,” wrote another netizen.

There were others who said they are happy for the singer, but reminded the singer that it is sad that the monkey could not be free. “You can enjoy your freedom and this is incredible. Sad that this wild animal, this monkey, is not able to have the same... Sad that he is chained for the good pleasure of humans.

Sad that he was a victim of wildlife trafficking, that his freedom is hindered just so that human beings can satisfy their good pleasure, that morbid pleasure of feeling that he possesses another living being. Sad to think that instead, this little monkey could live free and happy in his forest... I'm sorry, but I can't accept to see this. I am unsubscribing. But I sincerely hope that people who read this post will have an awareness and think about what I am saying,” another user wrote.

Britney had posted the video with this comment: “It’s been almost a year since I became a free woman !!!Psss the monkey’s name is Justin Bieber 🌹🌹🌹😉😂😂 !!!,” she had written.

Britney Spears had been heavily criticised in the past for wearing a six thousand dollars snakeskin heels, with many accusing her of animal abuse.