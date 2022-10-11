Child actor in ‘Chhello Show’, India’s official entry for Oscars, dies of cancer

Child artist Rahul Koli, who is one of the main actors in 'Chhello Show', India's official entry to the Oscars, passed away due to leukemia. According to reports, the child had repeated bouts of fever before he breathed his last. The passing of the child artist has send shock waves across the cinema fraternity.

The news of Rahul’s death comes just three days before the film is set to release in India. The Gujarati movie was recently declared as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

The family has also reportedly said that they will watch the film on the day of the release as a tribute to their son. The film is expected to release on October 14.

‘Chhello Show’ narrates the tale of a young boy who aspires to become a filmmaker, but faces obstacles. The decision to announce Chhello Show as the film’s official entry to the Oscars had drawn flak citing that the Film Federation of India overlooked films like ‘RRR’ and ‘Kashmir Files’ which had a better chance of winning in the Oscars.