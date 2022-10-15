Amala Paul mesmerises as Namboothiri woman in 'Dvija' first look poster

The first look poster of Dvija, starring Amala Paul, Neeraj Madhav and Sruthy Jayan dropped recently on social media. The intriguing and thought provoking first-look poster features Amala Paul walking barefoot in a Namboothiri woman's attire.

The film is touted to be a compelling and poignant journey of a woman, her lone fight against all odds and patriarchal norms. 'Dvija' is directed by Aijaz Khan, whose works include The White Elephant, Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat and the national award-winning film Hamid. Noted author Meena R Menon is the scriptwriter of Dvija. Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, Ellanar Films spearheaded by Radhika Lavu and producer Vivek Rangachari are jointly producing Dvija.

Mythri Movie Makers is well known for producing the blockbuster movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Ellanar Films produced hit series 'God' and 'Unheard', awaiting the release of another Malayalam film‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ starring Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan. While VRCC produced acclaimed movies like Lunch Box and Mickey Virus.

Jayasree Lakshminarayan and Sethumadhavan Nappan are the associate producers of 'Dvija', John Wilmor dons the camera and veteran national award-winning editor Bina Paul is doing the cuts. M Bava is the production designer and Andrew Mackey is the music composer for the film. While Dhanya Balakrishnan is the costume designer for the film, Ratheesh Ambady is handling the makeup. Sync Sound is by Dharmaveer Sharma, Fauzia Khan is the creative producer and Chris Jerome is the executive producer. Anup Chacko is the still photographer and Sevenarts Mohanan is the Line Producer. Sangeetha Janachandran handles Marketing and Communications under the banner of Stories Social.