Dileep-Kavya daughter turns 4, gets birthday kiss from big sister Meenakshi

Dileep and Kavya's daughter Mahalakshmi turned 4 on Wednesday (October 19). Big sister Meenakshi posted a lovely picture of her kissing the little one on her Instagram handle with the caption, ' A year older'.

Mahalakshmi, who is fondly called Mammatty by her immediate family and loved ones, looks so adorable in the photo.

Last year, the family had celebrated Mahalakshmi's birthday. Photos of the unicorn-theme birthday celebrations were posted by Meenakshi on her social media pages. Mammatty had long tresses then, while in the present photo, the young one sports a very short haircut.

The family, including Kavya and Dileep, also post photos of their little one occasionally. Recently, a picture of Meenakshi (Dileep and Manju Warrier's daughter) standing alongside Kavya on the latter's birthday had gone viral. The duo also posed for an Onam shoot, which had also gone viral. Dileep and Kavya welcomed their little daughter Mahalakshmi in 2018.