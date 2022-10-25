Abhay Deol, Preity Zinta's 'Dimpavali' photos just lit up our day

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2022 12:16 PM IST
Both the actors are well-known for their ever-too-cute dimples. Photos: Instagram | Abhay Deol

Actors Abhay Deol and Preity Zinta celebrated this year's Diwali together. The Bollywood actors, who are well-known for their acting chops and ever-too-cute dimples, took to Instagram to wish everyone a happy 'dimpavali'. Both the actors can be seen flaunting their dimples while posing for the photo.

“It was a, “who has the deeper dimples” kinda Diwali. I said I have two. She said she doesn’t need more than one. Damn I wish I was pretty…#happydimpavli.” wrote Abhay on his Instagram handle.

Both the actors are close friends and share a very good vibe with each other. The duo often meet and share pictures together.

RELATED ARTICLES

Abhay, who was last seen in the film 'Jungle Cry' is known for films like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye'. He had also recently acted in a couple of web-series. Meanwhile. Preity, who has acted in several popular films, including 'Veer Zaara' and 'Koi Mil Gaya', is busy with a slew of projects. The actor had become a mother through surrogacy last year.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout