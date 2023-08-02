'Koi Mil Gaya' to hit the big screen again for its 20th anniversary celebration

Rakesh Roshan's directorial masterpiece 'Koi Mil Gaya' is all set to celebrate its 20th anniversary on August 8. To honour this momentous occasion, the makers have planned a special re-release of the film in at least 30 cities on August 4.

Hrithik Roshan's exceptional portrayal of Rohit Mehra, a mentally challenged boy with the mind of a 9-year-old, fascinated audiences and showcased his acting prowess. Now, the movie's re-release provides an opportunity for both new and old fans to relive the magic of 'Koi Mil Gaya' on the big screen.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared his excitement, mentioning that the PVR Inox team approached them with this fantastic idea. Together, they decided to bring back the film to cinemas, hoping to create a delightful family outing. Parents can introduce their children to the enchanting character Jaadoo while reminiscing about their own cherished memories from 20 years ago when they first watched the film. Don't miss this chance to experience the joy of 'Koi Mil Gaya' once again on the big screen.